Washington ends state tax on menstrual products

The bill was first introduced in 2016

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bill ending the state tax on menstrual products was signed into law by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday.

Sen. Lynda Wilson spearheaded Senate Bill 5147, introducing it in 2016 while still serving in the House of Representatives. It passed unanimously in the Senate and 95-2 in the House. The tax savings are the largest approved by the legislature in 2020.

“This tax reduction will save women in Washington more than 3 million dollars per year,” said Wilson, R-Vancouver. “That’s a noticeable amount of money when government is suddenly looking to scale back spending, but I’m glad it wasn’t vetoed – especially for women who are being hurt economically by the COVID-19 measures in our state and are trying to save every dime.”

Washington is now the 18th state to end the tax on menstrual products.