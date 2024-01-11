Legislators previously required school districts with more than 2,000 students to keep naloxone on hand

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington health officials are offering naloxone kits to public high schools statewide to prevent youth drug overdoses.

According to the Washington Department of Health, overdose death rates have significantly increased among those between the ages of 14 and 18. The agency reported that opioid fatalities have surged from 3.6 for every 100,000 adolescents in 2016, to 10.6 for every 100,000 adolescents in 2022.

The health department is offering overdose prevention medication to “public comprehensive and alternative high schools” to combat this rising statistic.

“Equipping Washington high schools with naloxone is a commonsense strategy to protect our students from opioid overdose,” Chief Science Officer Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett said. “Some kids experiment with substances, unaware that just one counterfeit pill can contain enough fentanyl to be fatal. Providing access to naloxone will not only save lives, but also send a powerful message that we care about the health of our youth.”

The National Institute on Drug Abuse describes naloxone – commonly referred to by its brand name Narcan – as a medicine that quickly reverses the effects of opioids. The medicine can be injected into veins, muscles or under the skin, but WDOH is offering two kits in the form of a nasal spray.

Washington legislators previously passed a law that required all school districts with at least 2,000 students to have at least one naloxone kit on hand. Smaller school districts had the option to offer one to their students as well.

Oregon officials have also pushed to keep opioid overdose reversal medications in their own schools. In December, the Oregon Health Authority announced that middle schools and high schools would be eligible to receive up to three kits.

The kits were also offered to colleges, universities and tribal communities statewide.