Washington, Oregon among top 15 states with the best life expectancy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are many benefits to living in the Pacific Northwest, but now a new federal report has found living in Washington or Oregon may even help improve your life expectancy.

According to a federal report released Thursday, Washington and Oregon are among the top 15 states with the highest life expectancy in the nation.

Based on 2019 data analyzed by the National Center for Health Statistics, which ranked the life expectancy from birth in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia, Washington state was ranked 8th, with an average life expectancy of 80 years.

Oregon lagged slightly behind its northern neighbor as the 12th state with the highest life expectancy. According to the report, Oregonians have an average life expectancy from birth of 79.6 years.

The report found Hawaiian residents had the highest life expectancy at birth of 80.9 years, and Mississippi ranked the lowest at 74.4 years.

Map of life expectancy at birth by state (Courtesy: National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System, Mortality)

The data also showed a constant disparity between male and female life expectancies. Even among states like Oregon and Washington with higher average life expectancies, women reportedly live longer.

According to the data, in Washington state, the life expectancy for women (82.1 years) was about four years longer than the life expectancy for men (77.9 years).

The gap between male and female life expectancies was slightly higher among Oregon residents, with women (81.9 years) expected to live roughly four-and-half years longer than men (77.3 years).

Though females reportedly lived longer than men in all states, some regions had larger gaps in life expectancy based on sex. According to the report, female residents in Mississippi live 6.4 years longer than men.

Although the report was published Thursday, it is important to note that the data used to compile this list was collected in 2019, and does not account for life expectancy changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hill released a similar report Thursday, using more current data which illustrated the first sustained drop in the life expectancy of US citizens in over a century.

The full report by the National Center for Health Statistics can be viewed here.