PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health officials will be giving an update Thursday morning on how Washington state is faring with the monkeypox virus.

In late May, the first confirmed case of monkeypox in Washington was reported in Seattle. Nearly two months later, on July 25, Clark County Public health officials confirmed its first case within the county.

Officials said the case was found in a Clark County man with no recent travel history and that the man is isolating at home. Clark County Public Health is working with the man to identify people who were in close contact with him while he was contagious.

Health officials say symptoms will usually begin between seven to 14 days after exposure. For more information about the monkeypox virus, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and/or the Washington State Department of Health.

