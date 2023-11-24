PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Washington State University study found most cannabis users who reported getting a good night’s sleep have quit using prescription or over-the-counter sleep aids.

The study – which was published in the journal Exploration of Medicine— found over 80% of the 1,225 cannabis users surveyed reported no longer using sleep aids such as melatonin and benzodiazepines. Researchers found the cannabis users had a “strong preference” for inhaling high-THC cannabis by smoking joints or vaporizing flower. According to WSU, those methods have shown to help people who have difficulty falling asleep.

Researchers point out about half of the people in the study reported using cannabis strains with CBD and myrcene, a compound found in plants including hops and basil.

“One of the findings that surprised me was the fact that people are seeking the terpene myrcene in cannabis to assist with sleep,” said Carrie Cuttler, senior author of the study and associate professor of psychology at WSU. “There is some evidence in the scientific literature to support that myrcene may help to promote sleep, so cannabis users seemed to have figured that out on their own.”

During the study, researchers analyzed self-reported data on the participant’s cannabis and sleep aid use.

Participants reported a variety of outcomes and side effects. The study found cannabis users commonly reported feeling “refreshed, focused, and better able to function in the morning after using cannabis, along with experiencing fewer headaches and less nausea compared to when they were using traditional sleep aids.”

However, some cannabis users reported feeling more tired and anxious in the morning compared to how they felt while using other sleep aids. Researchers noted they were more likely to report having dry mouth and red eyes after using cannabis.

“In general, the use of cannabis for sleep-related issues was perceived as more advantageous than over the counter medications or prescription sleep aids,” Cuttler said. “Unlike long-acting sedatives and alcohol, cannabis was not associated with a ‘hangover’ effect, although individuals reported some lingering effects such as sleepiness and changes in mood.”

Over 60% of participants reported getting the recommended six to eight hours of sleep when using cannabis, according to the study. Meanwhile, less than 20% of participants reported getting six to eight hours of sleep while using prescription and over-the-counter sleep aids, or cannabis combined with a sleep aid, researchers said.

Additionally, the study discovered that 33.8% of participants used cannabis edibles to help them sleep, and a little over 14% used capsules with THC. WSU says these methods have longer-lasting effects but may have been the less popular cannabis option during the study “due to the need for quicker relief when falling asleep.”

Researchers point out that even though most of their findings were in favor of using cannabis for sleep, they say the study had limitations. WSU says the study had a strong selection bias for people already using cannabis because they perceive it as beneficial.

“Not everyone is going to find that cannabis helps with their sleep and future research needs to employ more objective sleep measures to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the effects of cannabis for sleep,” Cuttler explained.

The researchers hope the study provides insight for healthcare professionals working with cannabis users and people looking for alternative solutions for sleep problems. WSU notes this research supports future clinical trials to study the efficacy of myrcene and other compounds in cannabis for sleep without the intoxicating effects of THC.