Women Crush Wednesday: Pretty in Pink fundraiser

Participants in the Pretty in Pink fashion show for cancer research in Portland in 2019 (KOIN)

Every day more than 100 people lose their lives to breast cancer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s not easy to strut the catwalk. But I did earlier this year — as did my husband — in a fundraiser to battle breast cancer for Susan G. Komen of Oregon and Southwest Washington.

At the Pretty In Pink fashion show, we met some brave breast cancer survivors. The family-friendly fundraiser always attracts a crowd at the Lloyd Center in North Portland. For a $20 donation to Susan G. Komen, people got gift cards to the mall, OMSI and local restaurants.

KOIN 6 News anchor Jennifer Hoff and her husband Mike at the Pretty in Pink fashion show in 2019 (KOIN)

The survivors get to pick their outfits and have professional stylists do their hair and makeup.

My mother is a 26-year breast cancer survivor. For 5 years I have teamed up with Susan G. Komen to show my support.

But your donations fund research, care, action and community.

“Even if you can’t donate to the foundation, just showing your support for their cause and the community and what people are going through that we don’t know about, all that’s good,” said MC Charles Wilson.

If you’re a survivor and want to strut your stuff at the 2020 event, or if you just want to learn more about Susan G. Komen, you’ll find what you need to know on their website.

