World Childhood Cancer Day honors pursuit for a cure

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The day after Valentine’s Day marks International Childhood Cancer Day. It’s a day to raise awareness of childhood cancers, and the kids and their families who are battling those illnesses.

That includes OHSU’s Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, where they are working to find cures for those cancers. Dr. Lara Davis and her colleagues are specifically working on Osteosarcoma. They are trying to help the immune system battle cancer cells, and hope that they can help find a cure for the disease.

“Only about 1% of all cancers happen in kids,” said Davis. “But you can imagine that when cancers happen in kids, it impacts not only just those kids, but their families and the many, many, many years that they have ahead of them.”