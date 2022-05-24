PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Another monkeypox case is under investigation Thursday, this time in Sacramento. This comes after a presumed case in Seattle on Monday where doctors say a man — who recently traveled to a country with the virus — is isolated and recovering at home.

The World Health Organization says it is monitoring more than 250 confirmed and suspected cases. Symptoms include a rash with boils, along with fever, aches and swollen lymph nodes.

Local health officials say it is important for the public to be aware of these symptoms but that risk to contract monkeypox is still low.

“It’s not that, you need to have close contact to get this. It doesn’t spread that efficiently between person to person,” Dr. Alan Melnick, of OHSU, explained. “I want people to be aware of it but not overly concerned about it as well.”

The Biden administration says it has plenty of tests, vaccines and treatments at the ready.