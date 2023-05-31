PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – New technology is helping veterans heal their mind, particularly, after experiencing something traumatic, through virtual reality therapy.

The Wounded Warrior Project, a non-profit that supports military veterans, offers treatment for vets with post-traumatic stress disorder — including the use of VR therapy — through the Warrior Care Network.

“PTSD is a disorder of avoidance, and so what that means is warriors spend a lot of time trying to avoid triggers of painful and uncomfortable memories — which really limits where they go and how they experience the world,” Warrior Care Network Director Dr. Erin Fletcher explained.

The network’s two-week treatment with VR therapy helps vets face their trauma, Fletcher said.

“It is vivid and customized to that warrior’s unique experience down to the sounds, smells, the vibrations,” Fletcher explained.

After the VR therapy, vets meet with their therapist to learn tools to “take the power back from those memories,” Fletcher said.

Before undergoing VR therapy with the Warrior Care Network, Tonya Oxendine, an Army veteran, said her PTSD felt like she was “in a ring with a heavyweight boxer just being knocked down and punched over and over.”

Fletcher says the therapy has “great outcomes” and that the Warrior Care Network has been using the tech for a decade.

“So, even though we’re going through something that feels incredibly painful and overwhelming, Warriors report that they’re satisfied with this care and that they’re feeling better,” Fletcher said. “Warriors coming, on average, into the program with severe levels of PTSD, they graduate the program at moderate to mild levels of PTSD and then they maintain those gains well after their time at Warrior Care Network.”