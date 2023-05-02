PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Marking Mental Health Month in May, Mental Health America has launched a campaign to help Americans understand how genetics and their environment can impact mental wellness after the non-profit says they’re seeing an alarming number of American youth with suicidal thoughts.

The non-profit, which started in 1949, works to improve access to mental health screenings, treatment and resources.

Based on mental health self-tests taken by 6.3 million people in 2022, the non-profit says it is concerned about youth mental health.

“Without doubt, the major headline is our concern for youth. About three-quarters of those screeners are ages 24 and younger. Many of them took the depression screen – which is one of our most popular screens— and of those youth who took a depression screen, about half of them said that they are coping with thoughts of suicide on a frequent basis. So, this gives us a real sense of alarm,” said Mental Health America President and CEO Schroeder Stribling.

Stribling says there may be several factors leading to these thoughts, including social media and technology but notes that the pandemic also influenced mental health stressors.

“Perhaps the only thing we can say with certainty is that there’s more than one variable involved. We certainly know the pandemic acted as an accelerant for all mental health stressors and it placed traditional stress on youth as well as it did on adults. And it disrupted life and developmental cycles for youth and family life, etcetera,” Stribling said.

According to Mental Health America, body image, self-image and relationships were the top contributors to youth mental health concerns.

Stribling says these concerns “really speak to youth in particular and give us a little bit of a clue as to what’s behind or underneath their feelings.”

In addition to concerns about youth mental health, Stribling says the non-profit has seen a rise in ADHD screenings since adding the test to its lineup half-way through the year. Stribling says the test has grown to be among the most popular mental health screenings along with depression and anxiety.

“First of all, that tells us that an awful lot of people are struggling with staying focused, feeling like they can complete a task, maintain their concentration,” Stribling said.

While the depression and anxiety screen results skew more toward concerns about youth, Stribling said there’s a great number of adults screening for ADHD.

When it comes to managing mental illness, the non-profit’s president says, “right now, we have more people who are in need than can immediately access services and people may have to wait to access services or may have to work their way around to navigate to actual services.”

Stribling said 2023’s Mental Health Month theme is “Look Around, Look Within,” to bring awareness to how an environment can impact mental health.

“Part of that speaks to what can we do with the environment around us to create a mentally healthy environment, whether that’s our neighborhood, in our community and what we might do collectively there or whether that’s even just how we set up our room, our bedroom or our apartment or getting time outside or listening to music,” Stribling said — noting it’s not only important to know how to care for yourself but to also check in with others.

If you or someone you know if experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call the National Crisis Line at 988.