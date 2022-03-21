Between 2010 and 2020, researchers saw a fivefold increase in pre-teens who attempted to take their own lives

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon Health & Science University researchers say they’ve seen a “disturbing increase” in suicide attempts among youth across the U.S. and that the increase started well before the COVID-19 pandemic.

OHSU researchers with Oregon Poison Center, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, and Child Psychiatry studied cases of intentional ingestion of toxic substances by children between the ages of 6 to 18.

Between 2000 and 2020, there were more than 928,000 incidents reported to 55 poison centers across the U.S. of children among those ages intentionally ingesting toxic substances. During that 20-year period, researchers noticed an increase in suicidal overdoses beginning in 2012.

Particularly startling was the increase in pre-teens, children ages 10 to 12, who attempted to take their own lives. This age group saw a steep increase, from 1,058 in 2010 to 5,606 in 2020.

“A more than fivefold increase in 10- to 12-year-olds nationally over the last 10 years was unexpected,” Dr. Rob Hendrickson said. Hendrickson is the co-author of a paper published on the research and associate medical director of the Oregon Poison Center at OHSU.

“We know that the pandemic has increased anxiety and depression in young children, but this study shows that the increase in suicide attempts started well before that,” he explained.

The information researchers used came from the National Poison Data System. OHSU said that among the nearly 1.3 million unique reports for the 6- to 18-year-old age groups, about a quarter were calls to regional poison centers because of abuse or misuse of substances. Examples include taking Benadryl to get high or taking someone else’s prescription drug.

Researchers say these cases did not change much over the 20 years they observed. The most noticeable change among intentional ingestion, however, was suspected suicide.

Pre-teens showed the most dramatic increase, but all age groups showed a rise in suicidal ingestions.

Dr. David Sheridan, another co-author of the paper and an associate professor of emergency medicine in the OHSU School of Medicine, said the reason for the increased suicidal ingestions among younger age groups is unclear.

“Suicidal ideation or intent is complex, particularly in young children. However, we have been seeing steadily increasing numbers of pre-teens and adolescents in our emergency department annually for suicidal thoughts and attempts,” he said.

While recent warnings from the American Academy of Pediatrics and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy have focused on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it’s impacted mental health in adolescents, OHSU’s research shows the crisis began long before the 2020 lockdowns and worsened through the first year of the pandemic.

Dr. Adrienne Hughes, an assistant professor of emergency medicine in the OHSU School of Medicine and a co-author of the paper, said the association between youth mental health and social media has been highlighted in recent research. She said this study demonstrates the need to better understand what factors are contributing to the concerning trend.

A paper on the researchers’ findings was published on March 14 in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

OHSU has recommendations on how parents and guardians can help prevent children from attempting suicide.

They say to keep medications in secure lockboxes to prevent children from accessing them and to watch for signs young people are contemplating suicide. Some warning signs can include reckless behavior, talking about wanting to die or being a burden, or researching ways to die by suicide.

There are hotlines available for youth in crisis including:

Youth in crisis can also seek help from a primary care physician, a local hospital emergency department, or a therapist or other mental health specialist.

If a young person is experiencing a poison emergency, call the Oregon Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222. The line is staffed 24/7.