Hearings at Mult. Co. courthouse rescheduled due to ruptured sprinkler

View west of courthouse at night with Hawthorne Bridge (Courtesy Multnomah County)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said its operations Monday and Tuesday will be limited after a sprinkler head ruptured at the Multnomah County Central Courthouse.

The Central Courthouse, located at 1200 SW 1st Ave., will be closed to the public on Monday and Tuesday. It is expected to reopen for public business on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

All court hearings, including grand jury proceedings, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday have been canceled and rescheduled.

County officials say the Multnomah County East Courthouse in Gresham, the Multnomah County Juvenile Justice Center in Portland, and the Multnomah County Justice Center will operate normally on Monday and Tuesday.

Members of the Multnomah County Grand Jury and any person with a Grand Jury subpoena for Monday, Jan. 11 or Tuesday Jan. 12 should not report to the Central Courthouse.