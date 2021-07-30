‘Heartbreaking’: High school band’s trailer and equipment stolen

A trailer full of equipment for a high school band program was stolen from St. Helens High School in mid-July. July 30, 2021 (courtesy St. Helens Band Patrons).

"We need to make it right for these kids"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Columbia County nonprofit is fundraising for the St. Helens High School band after a trailer full of equipment and supplies was stolen.

It was first noticed that the small black trailer was gone on July 13 from the parking lot of the St. Helens High School.

Ryan Scholl is the Board Chair for Band Patrons, a nonprofit organization that supports the band, similar to a sports booster club.

Ryan Scholl, Ban Patrons Board Chair for St. Helens High School’s Band Program. July 30, 2021 (KOIN).

“It’s been heartbreaking. These kids work hard. And these parents work hard,” Scholl said. “The funds aren’t given to us by the school, we have to fundraise for the stuff.”

Scholl explained that due to the high school being remodeled at the time, the trailer was full of supplies. It contained changing tents, kitchen supplies and other items used by the marching band and color guard programs.

The stolen trailer is smaller, black and has a missing right side fender. A second, larger white trailer is also used by the band, which they still possess.

“All the parents have been out driving around looking at backroads, looking for it. And it’s turned up nothing. At this time we just figured it’s gone,” Scholl said.

He said there’s been a lot of community support so far and the initial Facebook post on the St. Helens Band Program page about the theft has garnered 197 shares and reached more than 17,000 people.

“It’s been amazing and we thank them.”

Supporters are now trying to raise $10,000 in a GoFundMe page to recoup the losses of the equipment and the trailer before activities start up again in October. So far, they’ve raised $1,600 dollars.

The band program will host a bottle and can drive and a money donation drive-through on August 7th at St. Helens High School in the parking lot, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Scholl said.

His message to whoever stole the trailer and equipment is to please return it back to the school.

A trailer full of equipment for a high school band program was stolen from St. Helens High School in mid-July. July 30, 2021 (courtesy St. Helens Band Patrons).

A trailer full of equipment for a high school band program was stolen from St. Helens High School in mid-July. July 30, 2021 (courtesy St. Helens Band Patrons).

A trailer full of equipment for a high school band program was stolen from St. Helens High School in mid-July. July 30, 2021 (courtesy St. Helens Band Patrons).

A trailer full of equipment for a high school band program was stolen from St. Helens High School in mid-July. Pictured: the black trailer on the left was stolen, while the larger white trailer remains in the school’s possession. July 30, 2021 (courtesy St. Helens Band Patrons).

A trailer full of equipment for a high school band program was stolen from St. Helens High School in mid-July. Pictured: the black trailer on the left was stolen, while the larger white trailer remains in the school’s possession. July 30, 2021 (courtesy St. Helens Band Patrons).

A trailer full of equipment for a high school band program was stolen from St. Helens High School in mid-July. July 30, 2021 (courtesy St. Helens Band Patrons).

“The band program, it means a lot to me, as you can tell. And who would do that? I mean these kids are suffering now because of what these people did. We need to make it right for these kids.”