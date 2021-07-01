Heat wave-related deaths in Multnomah County rise to 51

People cool off in the water at Keller Fountain in downtown Portland during an historic heat wave, June 29, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The number of deaths in Multnomah County connected to the record-shattering heat wave has risen to 51, county officials told KOIN 6 News.

Multnomah County announced 45 deaths related to the heat wave on Wednesday afternoon, and by Thursday the number had risen to 50. Overall, there have been at least 63 deaths related to the heat wave in Oregon, according to State Police.

Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines told KOIN 6 News on Wednesday that the first numbers are preliminary and will be finalized, and had warned they could rise due to the unprecedented nature of the heat wave.

From Saturday through Monday, records for high temperatures were shattered, eventually topping at 116 degrees on Monday evening.

As of Wednesday, it was unclear how many of those deaths were of homeless individuals, but Vines told KOIN 6 News there was a general pattern to the deaths: older adults, living alone and those with underlying conditions. Many of the deaths are believed to be from hypothermia based on where and how the individuals were found.

Vines said that by Monday, it was clear that death scene calls had tripled.

