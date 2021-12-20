‘Timber’: Heavy rain in Portland metro downs trees

A giant tree fell across the street at NW Park and Davis in Portland. No one was hurt, December 20, 2021 (Courtesy to KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The heavy continuous rain has caused trouble throughout the metro area leading to downed trees on Monday.



Gregory Green was sad to see his favorite tree go. “If you hear a tree crack, she’s about to come down. But you don’t know what day,” Green said.



During the rainy season, he describes his back yard in Beaverton as a pool.



“This is a wet area — really, really soaking wet,” Green explained.



He thinks the gusty winds and soaking wet ground did this one in.



Meanwhile, Green is not alone: a massive tree in Portland’s North Park Blocks had people yelling “timber.”

Luckily, Portland Parks and Recreation said no one was hurt but it will take them time to remove from from the road on NW 8th near Davis Street.

Rivers have also been impacted by the rain. According to city officials, in Portland and Salem, sewage is overflowing into the Willamette and Pudding rivers.

Officials are warning people to avoid contact with the rivers due to potentially high levels of bacteria.

The Canby Ferry is also closed to the traveling public due to high water levels. Based on weather forecasts, high water is expected through the week. When water levels fall below 70 feet, the ferry will reopen.