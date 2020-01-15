1  of  18
Heavy snow causes power outage at Crater Lake National Park

It's unclear how much snow has fallen at Crater Lake National Park in the past five days

by: The Associated Press

Crater Lake National Park in the winter.

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – Heavy snow has temporarily cut communications with people at Crater Lake National Park.

The park’s website says telephone and internet service have been down since Monday and the cafe and gift shop at Rim Village are also closed. Authorities also closed the road from park headquarters to Rim Village due to heavy snow.

Park officials are concentrating on keeping the southern access road to the park, from Klamath Falls, open to retain access for some staff members who use it to get to work.

No one is sure exactly how much snow has fallen in the past five days.

