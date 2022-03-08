PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gas prices are spiking across the U.S. amid ongoing sanctions against Russia after the country invaded Ukraine in late February — and prices at the pump in Oregon are higher than the national average, according to AAA.
This is why it’s not that surprising that the cheapest gas in the Portland metro area happens to be in Vancouver, Washington, according to GasBuddy.
Here’s a look at the cheapest fuel prices for regular gas in the Portland and Vancouver metro areas as of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8:
Arco: 7801 NE St. Johns Road
Vancouver, WA
Regular gas: $4.09/gallon
Costco: 6720 NE 84th St.
Vancouver, WA
Regular gas: $4.15/gallon
Costco: 19610 SE 1st St
Vancouver, WA
Regular gas: $4.15/gallon
Arco: 2829 E Mill Plain Blvd
Vancouver, WA
Regular gas: $4.19/gallon
Arco & ampm: 11508 NE 119th St
Vancouver, WA
Regular gas: $4.19/gallon
Arco & ampm: 116 NE 164th Ave
Vancouver, WA
Regular gas: $4.19/gallon
Arco & ampm: 9560 NW Glencoe Rd
North Plains, OR
Regular gas: 4.19/gallon
Arco &m: 6301 NW Cornelius Pass Rd
Hillsboro, OR
Regular gas: $4.19/gallon
Costco: 1255 NE 48th Ave
Hillsboro, OR
Regular gas: $4.19/gallon
Costco: 15901 SW Jenkins Rd
Beaverton, OR
Regular gas: $4.19/gallon