PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gas prices are spiking across the U.S. amid ongoing sanctions against Russia after the country invaded Ukraine in late February — and prices at the pump in Oregon are higher than the national average, according to AAA.

This is why it’s not that surprising that the cheapest gas in the Portland metro area happens to be in Vancouver, Washington, according to GasBuddy.

Here’s a look at the cheapest fuel prices for regular gas in the Portland and Vancouver metro areas as of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8:

Arco: 7801 NE St. Johns Road

Vancouver, WA

Regular gas: $4.09/gallon

Costco: 6720 NE 84th St.

Vancouver, WA

Regular gas: $4.15/gallon

Costco: 19610 SE 1st St

Vancouver, WA

Regular gas: $4.15/gallon

Arco: 2829 E Mill Plain Blvd

Vancouver, WA

Regular gas: $4.19/gallon

Arco & ampm: 11508 NE 119th St

Vancouver, WA

Regular gas: $4.19/gallon

Arco & ampm: 116 NE 164th Ave

Vancouver, WA

Regular gas: $4.19/gallon

Arco & ampm: 9560 NW Glencoe Rd

North Plains, OR

Regular gas: 4.19/gallon

Arco &m: 6301 NW Cornelius Pass Rd

Hillsboro, OR

Regular gas: $4.19/gallon

Costco: 1255 NE 48th Ave

Hillsboro, OR

Regular gas: $4.19/gallon

Costco: 15901 SW Jenkins Rd

Beaverton, OR

Regular gas: $4.19/gallon