List: Freebies from companies during coronavirus

Coronavirus has many of us staying home, which means we need some unique ways to spend our time! Companies are offering everything from extended free trials to straight up free access to their services. Here’s a look at some of the offers.

Zencastr

Ever want to start your own podcast? Zencastr is lifting the limits on its basic “Hobbyist” podcasting plan through July 1. Their web based software lets you interview guests remotely, add sounds and post your show all from your computer.

Meerodrop

Need to send a large file for work? Check out Meerodrop. They are unlocking advanced features you usually have to pay for, like the ability to send a file up to 10 gigabytes! Your link will good for 90 days.

Tripit Pro

Chances are, if you had travel plans before the outbreak, they are now up in the air. Right now you can nab a free subscription to Tripit Pro. It will keep track of any changes and suggest alternative flights. It’s a comprehensive travel companion app you’ll fall in love with.

Sign up before March 31 and get 6 months free.

Peloton

Stay fit even if you don’t have one of Peloton’s fancy bikes at home. They’re offering an extended 90 day trial to their app, which offers workout classes in a variety of categories, not just cycling.

Caribu

Connect the kids on a virtual playdate with Caribu. Think FaceTime but with on screen activities like drawing pictures, playing games or reading a book together.

The service is usually $7 a month but access is free right now. No credit card needed. Just download and you’re good to go!

Kinedu

If your little one is under 4, an app called Kinedu can help you fill your day with activities. Just answer a few questions about your little one and Kinedu will generate a daily schedule complete with activities aimed at developing crucial early skills. The service is free through April 15.

Sling TV

Sling TV is encouraging folks to “Stay in and Sling” with totally free programming, including thousands of movies and shows for kids and families. The best part: there’s zero sign up or login! Just go to the website to start streaming.

Headspace

Headspace is one of the most popular meditation apps! Right now, they’re offering free access to all K-12 teachers, school administrators, and supporting staff in the U.S. as well as health care professionals. A collection of content called Weathering the Storm is also available free to everyone.

Wander Internet

Wander is an affordable wireless home internet provider with service in the Santa Monica area. The company is offering free internet access for families in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District for the rest of the school year, June 10, 2020.

If that’s you, check to see that you’re in the coverage area by visiting Wander.net/service and use code SCHOOL2020 to subscribe.

Apple News+

This is not necessarily a new or extraordinary offer, but it’s still a good way to pass the time. You might know the Apple News app on your phone but did you know if you subscribe you get access to hundreds of magazines? And not just the current issues, but back issues as well.

You can spend your day reading magazines in a variety of topics including news, style & beauty, food and cooking, sports, entertainment, travel, science & tech and more. You can get a free month of the service by signing up for a free trial, but only if you never took advantage of the free trial offer in the past.

GoNoodle: Good Energy at Home

GoNoodle is the kid friendly entertainment company your kids know from school. They put together a free online resource for parents during this time called GoNoodle: Good Energy at Home.

The content includes learning materials used at elementary school like movement and mindfulness videos. There are also downloadable and printable activity sheets that supplement what they see on screen. The best part: your little ones can do many of the suggested activities on their own, which means more time for parents to concentrate on working from home.

Samsung Kids+

Samsung Kids has a library of educational games, books and videos packaged inside an app thats simple for kids to use and easy for parents to control. There are popular brands including LEGO, Toca Boca and Peppa Pig represented with no adds or in-app purchases. Parents can also set time limits.

New users can get a 30 day free trial and their second month for just $0.49. You can download Samsung Kids+ on Samsung devices through Google Play or Galaxy Apps Store.

Spectrum Internet

Spectrum is giving households with Pre-K to 12 or college students two free months of internet service. To be eligible, you must be a new customer. They’re also waiving installation and pre-payment fees.

