PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In November 2021, the U.S. Department of the Interior determined the word “squaw” to be a derogatory term and said the more than 650 geographic sites around the country that include the word in their name must be renamed.

Of those sites, 18 are in Washington, 54 are in Oregon, and two are in both Oregon and Idaho.

Below is the list of locations.

Warning: Some people may find the names on this list inappropriate and offensive.