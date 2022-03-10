PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although Oregon’s indoor mask mandate will be lifted this Saturday, those who ride public transit will want to hold onto their face coverings for at least a month longer after the Transportation Security Administration announced it will extend mask requirements through mid-April.

“At CDC’s recommendation, TSA will extend the security directive for mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs for one month, through April 18th,” the administration said in a statement Thursday.

TSA said the month-long extension will allow the CDC more time to generate a strategy for COVID-19 policies in public transit spaces.

“During that time, CDC will work with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor,’ TSA stated. “This revised framework will be based on the COVID-19 community levels, risk of new variants, national data, and the latest science.”

The TSA’s decision to extend mask requirements has had a ripple effect on local public transit operations which look to the administration for guidance.

TriMet took to twitter Thursday to announce they will comply with TSA’s decision to follow CDC recommendations and will continue to require face coverings almost a month after Oregon’s indoor mask policy is lifted.

“Masks will be required on our buses and trains through April 18,” TriMet tweeted. “With Oregon’s mandate expiring on Saturday, we know it’ll be easy to forget your mask. We still have free masks available on all our vehicles.”

TSA acknowledged that shifts in CDC guidance may speed up or extend the agency’s decision to require masks but said they “will communicate any updates publicly if and/or when they change.”