OHSU will be running the clinic ahead of the school year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — High school students will have a chance to get vaccinated for COVID-19 ahead of the school year.

Benson Polytechnic High School is holding a clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30 in the Benson Center, located on Southeast 91st Avenue in Portland.

Oregon Health & Science University will be running the clinic. Portland Public Schools students return to the classroom on Wednesday, Sept. 1.