High surf advisory in effect through Monday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A high surf advisory is in effect for the North and Central Oregon coast and the South Washington coast through Monday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the high surf advisory will last until 9 a.m. Monday.

Large waves could break at 20 to 25 feet and beachgoers should be aware of hazardous surf conditions. Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly.

The rush of water can sweep people off rocks and jetties.

High surf can also produce rip currents, sneakers waves, and beach erosion. People should stay away from the water’s edge and be aware of exceptionally high waves. They should also avoid large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs, which can injure or kill someone caught in their path.