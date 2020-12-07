High surf could cause sneaker waves on Oregon coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — High surf on the Oregon and South Washington coast Monday could create conditions for dangerous sneaker waves, the National Weather Service warns.
A high surf advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday on the South Washington and North and Central Oregon coast.
Meteorologists say in a high surf advisory, destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while watching the waves.
The waves could be powerful enough to cause beach erosion and damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is also expected, which could lead to sneaker waves that can lift or roll large, heavy, water-soaked logs. These logs can seriously injure people.
The high surf can also cause rip currents.
Beachgoers should stay well back from the water’s edge and be alert of exceptionally high waves. They should also stay away from large logs on the beach.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.