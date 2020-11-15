High surf, strong winds expected on S. Washington, N. Oregon coasts

High surf could be a danger Sunday and beachgoers should be aware of strong winds Tuesday.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Stormy conditions on the Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington coast could pose a threat to beachgoers on Sunday and Tuesday. The Tillamook County Emergency Management said a high surf advisory is in effect until Sunday evening and a high wind watch will go into effect Tuesday.

According to county officials, the high surf advisory lasts until 7 p.m. Sunday. The coast is expecting large waves, hazardous surf conditions, and sneaker waves. The advisory includes the South Washington Coast and North Oregon Coast.

LATEST FORECAST

During a high surf advisory, there’s a chance destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. The waves could also cause minor beach erosion and may damage coastal properties and buildings.

Officials expect higher than normal water run-up on beaches and low-lying shoreline.

Beachgoers are asked to stay well back from the water’s edge and to be alert for exceptionally high waves. People should stay away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach and lift or roll logs, which could injure or kill someone in their path.

People should stay out of the water during a high surf advisory.

The high wind watch will last from Tuesday morning until Tuesday afternoon for the South Washington Coast and North Oregon Coast.

Experts say winds could reach 30 to 40 mph with gusts as strong as 60 mph. Strong winds like this could blow down trees and power lines, resulting in widespread power outages.