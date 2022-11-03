PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gusty, 20 to 40-mph winds are forecast to rip through the Willamette Valley and greater Portland-Vancouver area Friday.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that a high-wind advisory has been issued for the entire Willamette Valley. The advisory will last between noon and 10 p.m. Friday. These southwesterly winds will be strong enough to knock down tree limbs and cause power outages.

Strong winds may knock out power lines tomorrow. | KOIN

Daylight hours are predicated on remaining cold and dry, Thursday, with temperatures in the upper 40s. However, stormy weather is forecast to move into the region Thursday night. Heavy rain will be possible Friday afternoon. Weather data shows that a record 2 inches of rain will be possible in the Portland area.

“Enjoy the rain break because showers return in Portland tonight,” Bayern said. “The roads will be soggy. Urban flooding is possible.”

Temperatures will climb into the high 50s on Friday before dipping back into the high to low 40s over the weekend. Those cooler temperatures combined with the wet weather could bring 2-3 feet of fresh mountain snow to the Cascades. Bayern says the possibility of anybody seeing flakes below 7000′ in elevation is pretty slim until things cool off on Sunday when snow levels could come down as low as 2000′.