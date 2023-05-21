(STACKER) — There’s something about a hamburger. The way juices from the freshly grilled meat gently dribble down your chin as you take that first bite into the succulent patty, seasoned to perfection. Something about the way the cheese curves along the sides, melting slowly over the ground-beef goodness placed gently between two buns. While that certain something may always defy definition—what can be said for certain is that America, and what seems like the world, loves hamburgers.

Named after Hamburg, a region in Germany known for its cattle, the Hamburg steak was the first step toward what would become the sandwich we know and love today. Served on a plate (sans buns if you can believe it), the steak was said to have become popular during the Industrial Revolution after an influx of German immigrants into New York. In order to make the food easier to consume for the workers on their breaks, a now unknown cook sandwiched the steak between two pieces of bread, and the rest as they say, is history.

While it may never be proven where the hamburger was first invented, what can be shown without a shadow of a doubt is that this deliciously simple sandwich is here to stay. Which got us wondering — who serves the best burger, and more importantly — where can we find them?!

To find the answers, Stacker turned to some of the experts at Yelp to compile a list of the highest-rated restaurants for burgers in Salem. To determine which ones made the rank we look at the number of reviews the restaurant has, as well as the average rating it received. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list — or if you will find your new favorite spot listed among them!

14. Dairy Queen Grill & Chill

Rating: 1.5/5 (35 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 1465 25th St SE Salem, OR 97302

Categories: Fast Food, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Burgers

13. Golden Grill Restaurant

Rating: 2.0/5 (13 reviews)

Adress: 2325 Fairgrounds Rd NE Salem, OR 97301

Categories: Hot Dogs, Burgers, Fast Food

12. Burger Basket

Rating: 2.0/5 (142 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 2455 Mission St SE Salem, OR 97302

Categories: Burgers, Fast Food

11. Carl’s Jr

Rating: 2.5/5 (16 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 1236 23rd St SE Salem, OR 97302

Categories: Burgers, Fast Food

10. Dairy Queen

Rating: 2.5/5 (15 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 1141 Wallace Rd NW Salem, OR 97304

Categories: Fast Food, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Burgers

9. Gilgamesh – The Woods

Rating: 3.5/5 (76 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 555 9th St NW Salem, OR 97304

Categories: Burgers, Brewpubs, Beer Bar

8. Nancy’s Burgers and Fries

Rating: 3.5/5 (114 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 1499 Edgewater St NW Salem, OR 97304

Categories: Burgers, American (Traditional)

7. Masonry Grill

Rating: 3.5/5 (136 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 120 Commercial St NE Ste A Salem, OR 97301

Categories: Burgers, Pizza, American (Traditional)

6. Ram Restaurant & Brewery

Rating: 3.5/5 (330 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 515 12th St SE Salem, OR 97301

Categories: Breweries, Burgers, American (Traditional)

5. Top Dog Grill

Rating: 3.5/5 (27 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 1798 12th St SE Salem, OR 97302

Categories: Burgers, Asian Fusion, Arcades

4. Bo & Vine Burger Bar – Salem

Rating: 4.0/5 (517 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 176 Liberty St NE Salem, OR 97301

Categories: American (Traditional), Burgers, Fast Food

3. Sassy Onion

Rating: 4.0/5 (486 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1244 State St Salem, OR 97301

Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, American (Traditional), Burgers

2. Better Than Mama’s

Rating: 4.0/5 (205 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 1300 Broadway St NE Ste 101 Salem, OR 97301

Categories: Sandwiches, Comfort Food, Burgers

1. Rex Prehistoric Patties