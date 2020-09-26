Hillsboro condo fire displaces four

Scene of a fire in the 1400 block of SE Walnut Street in Hillsboro on September 25, 2020 (Hillsboro Fire & Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters in Hillsboro extinguished a fire at a condo complex in the Arbor Roses neighborhood before it could spread to other units.

Hillsboro Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the 1400 block of SE Walnut Street around 9:30 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of smoke and flames coming from one of the unit’s kitchen.

Responding crews got the residents out of the condo and subsequently evacuated neighbors nearby. Based on the smoke, Battalion Chief C01 upgraded the incident to a first alarm. Engine 1 arrived and the fire was quickly extinguished and did not spread to other units.

No injuries were reported though the four adults living in the home were displaced.

A Hillsboro Fire investigator deemed the fire to be an accidental cooking fire.