PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Your home for local televised sports in the Portland region is about to get even better.

The Hillsboro Hops announced on Thursday that KRCW/KOIN TV will be the broadcast home of the team this spring and summer, bringing live coverage of at least nine games.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with KOIN & Portland’s CW to bring even more Hops baseball to fans throughout the Portland Metro area,” said Matt Kolasinski, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Hops.

“We’re really proud of the high-level baseball and fan experience here at Ron Tonkin Field and this is the perfect partnership to showcase it. KOIN / KRCW has cemented itself as the local sports coverage leader and we’re excited to be a part of that all season long.”

KRCW and KOIN are already home to live broadcasts of several local college sports teams including the University of Portland, Portland State University and Linfield College. In addition, KRCW has brought viewers coverage of high school basketball tournaments and football championship games.

“KOIN/KRCW is delighted to be the broadcast home of the 2022 Hillsboro Hops, airing nine games throughout the season on KRCW/Portland’s CW,” said Tom Keeler, Vice President and General Manager of KOIN-TV and KRCW-TV.

“Portland’s CW is fast-becoming the home of local sports in the Portland-Vancouver-Salem DMA and securing a contract with the area’s only professional baseball team — affiliated with the Arizona Diamondbacks — brings our viewers and advertisers live sports with big impact carried on broadcast television. The Hillsboro Hops compete at a very high-level and it’s an honor for us to air some of the action that will take place this summer.

“I want to thank KL Wombacher and the Hops for this partnership. KOIN/KRCW is committed to localism, and partnering with the Hops is just another example of our commitment to provide exclusive local content to our viewers.”

The Hillsboro Hops games currently scheduled to appear on the two stations include:

Friday, May 13 – Spokane – 6:30 p.m. – KRCW

Friday, May 27 – Vancouver – 6:30 p.m. – KRCW

Saturday, June 11 – Everett – 7 p.m. – KRCW

Friday, June 24 – Vancouver – 7 p.m. – KRCW

Saturday, July 9 – Eugene – 7 p.m. – KOIN

Sunday, July 10 – Eugene – 1 p.m. – KOIN

Sunday, July 24 – Tri-City – 1 p.m. – KRCW

Friday, August 12 – Spokane – 7 p.m. – KRCW

Sunday, August 21 – Eugene – 1 p.m. – KRCW

All games will be shown on Portland’s CW and KOIN. A local channel guide is below:

Ziply Fiber: KOIN 6/506 and KRCW 3/503

Spectrum: KOIN 6, KRCW 9

Dish TV: KOIN 6, KRCW 32

DirecTV: KOIN 6, KRCW 32

Comcast: KOIN 6/706 and KRCW 32/732

Over the Air: KOIN 6, KRCW 32