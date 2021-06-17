Hillsboro police: Tow truck driver shot, killed; 1 in custody

Officers at the scene of a shooting involving a tow truck driver and another individual in Hillsboro on June 17, 2021. (Credit: KOIN)

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — A tow truck driver was shot and killed Thursday morning during a dispute in an apartment complex parking lot, Hillsboro police confirmed.

Authorities said tow trucks were removing vehicles from the parking lot of the apartment complex on Southeast 44th Avenue to be moved a short distance to the street as crews were preparing to do some maintenance to the parking lot when a disagreement ensued between a tenant and one of the tow truck drivers.

“There were disagreements with the tow truck, words were exchanged, there was arguing and yelling and then the shooter did shoot the tow truck driver,” Hillsboro Police Sgt. Clint Chrz said.

Investigators said the tow truck driver died at the scene.

The shooter is in police custody; however, the suspect’s name has not been released. The victim’s name has also not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

