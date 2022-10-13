PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A hit-and-run crash involving a Portland Police Bureau patrol vehicle happened on the 100 block of 3rd Ave. in downtown Portland early Thursday morning.

PPB Lt. Nathan Sheppard told KOIN 6 that an unknown vehicle hit one parked car at approximately 2:57 a.m., which subsequently rear-ended the parked police cruiser. The responsible driver reportedly then fled the scene.

PPB said that no suspects have been cited for the crash at this time. If caught, the suspect faces hit-and-run charges. No estimate for the cost of damages is available at this time.