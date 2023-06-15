The program provided thousands of people with vouchers to help them avoid eviction

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A year after the Portland metro area taxed the region’s highest earners, some are wondering just how effectively the program has funded housing and services for those in need.

The program provided thousands of people with vouchers to help them avoid eviction, but it was 26 people short of its goal to move 1,700 people into permanent housing – and there were fewer shelter beds created than promised.

Shelter capacity and housing placements may seem small compared to the thousands of people who are homeless in the three metro counties, but a member of the Supportive Housing Tax Oversight Committee told KOIN 6 the first year was about building out its infrastructure.

“A lot of the systems haven’t been in place. What we’re seeing now is more of a development of that,” said Dr. Mandrill Taylor of the Supportive Housing Services Oversight Board.

Clackamas County commissioners were the first elected leaders to see and comment on the report on Thursday, and say the report highlights a major concern: hiring enough people to connect those who are homeless with the services they need, such as addiction, mental health, job training and housing placement.

Adam Brown, the deputy director of Clackamas County Health, Housing and Human Services, said paying people more could be the solution.

“It’s really hard work and we know that in order to retain the workforce, people need to be making more,” Brown said.

Instead of hourly wages that provide little more than $20 per hour, the Health, Human and Housing Services deputy director told KOIN 6 they’re pushing for a rate as close to $30 an hour as possible.

“We’re paying more because we have got to get people the help that’s necessary,” said Chair Tootie Smith.

Communication and collaboration across the three counties and dozens of city governments is another challenge identified in the report.

“We need to make sure we retain a quality work staff and if you don’t that leads to turnover,” Taylor said. “It’s more costly in the long run if you don’t pay people what they’re worth.”

This week, they dedicated nearly $17 million to start building infrastructure.

“We didn’t have any infrastructure in Clackamas County prior to these dollars coming about, but how do we get those capital needs met? Where are we going to fill the gaps in the continuum of care?” said Commissioner Ben West.