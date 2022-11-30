PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As part of a $33 million project, 100 new affordable housing units will open in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood on Thursday.

The non-profit Central City Concern said the Starlight building on Northwest 6th Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street will provide 70 housing units for people experiencing chronic homelessness.

The remaining 30 units will go to people with limited incomes.

In the fall of 2016, Portlanders approved a housing bond that allocated $258.4 million toward establishing hundreds of permanently affordable homes.