PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A temporary shelter in Cornelius is preparing to open its doors next week.

On Wednesday, local leaders toured the new Safe Rest site on North 4th Avenue. The pods will offer temporary shelter for up to 40 people who will work towards permanent housing.

The non-profit Open Door HousingWorks partnered with Washington County to buy the pods. Jeremy Toevs, the executive director of the organization, says on average people will stay in this location for about three months.

“This is going to give them a pathway to housing. So this is just a piece of a system of care that’s being developed to help people reestablish themselves in housing,” he said.

Case management and employment services will also be available at the Safe Rest site which will be in operation for two years.

People are scheduled to move in after Labor Day weekend.