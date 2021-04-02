Activists once again condemn sweeps at Laurelhurst Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local Portlanders and activists say they want the city to stop “sweeping” homeless camps in Portland, adding that it is an act of “oppression of people who have less.”

Activists and homeless locals referenced a number of encampments being “sweeped” across the city at a press conference Friday at Laurelhurst Park, the site of one encampment the city is targeting for removal.

Many of those who spoke on Friday are either homeless or have experienced homelessness.

This is the second time in months activists have attempted to block the removal of the encampment.

“There’s a lot of different reasons people are homeless but mostly it comes from not having a support system,” said Morgan, who did not provide a last name.

Morgan said it’s been difficult for him to find a job since the start of the pandemic. He now lives in his car.