PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Astoria, one of the most popular towns on the Oregon coast, is now setting conditions for homeless camping as the city deals with a growing homeless population.

In June, Astoria’s City Council approved an ordinance that says people can only camp outside with tents or sleeping bags from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Several days ago, the council met to discuss an ordinance that when passed will establish places where homeless folks will not be allowed to camp.



Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones says keeping homeowners happy while trying to meet the needs of the homeless community is a balancing act.



“We just had a number of cases where people were camping for long periods of time in our public parks and other highly visible places,” Jones said.

In early 2022, Kenny Hansen, a 33-year veteran of the Astoria Police Department, moved into the role of Community Resource Officer, a role created by the city to help address needs within the homeless community. Hansen helps connect those experiencing homelessness with mental health resources and organizations that work to help with housing and clothes.



“I thought it was a great idea — it’s something we’ve needed for a long time,” Hansen explained.



Architect and Renovate PDX affordable housing advocate Laura Jackson says Astoria does not have a homeless crisis, but rather a housing crisis.



“Housing prices just since we moved here in 2017 have skyrocketed. I believe we have a higher price per square foot than Portland does for some of our homes,” Jackson said.

Nina Jenkins, Tim Bachtler and their teenage daughter live in their SUV parked on 2nd Street in the coastal town. The family wants everyone to know they are not homeless by choice — but have financial hardships.



“We have money, we have an income,” Jenkins explained, adding they have applied for more than 60 apartments but have been unable to get into an affordable one.



“We had a little bit of poor planning, we should have probably looked into the housing situation a little more before we came this way,” Bachtler said. “But who ever plans on zero housing, zero affordability?”

Bachtler told KOIN 6 News they have benefitted from some of the services the city connected them with.

There is no set date for when the city council will vote on the ordinance that will establish where people will not be allowed to camp.