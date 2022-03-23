United Way of the Columbia-Willamette funded the transformation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Bybee Lakes Hope Center — previously the never-used Wapato Jail — will unveil its renovated space for transitional housing for the homeless at a Wednesday morning press conference.

The 11 a.m. press conference will feature Bybee Lakes founder/CEO Alan Evans and Cindy Adams, the president/CEO of the United Way of the Columbia-Willamette which donated $1.2 million to complete the expansion and transformation.

Officials said the expansion more than doubled the bed capacity and added a dorm for members of the LGBTQIA+ community. There is also a professional kitchen and vocational training.

In the future, officials with Bybee Lakes plan on-site childcare and medical, dental and behavioral health services. Veterinarian services are also planned.

On March 1, KOIN 6 News was the first news outlet Evans invited into the renovated Bybee Lakes Hope Center. In recent days they expanded capacity to serve more than 300 people who were living on the streets.

Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers, which also runs the Bybee Lakes Hope Center, sent a letter to Commissioner Dan Ryan and Multnomah County officials announcing their decision to pull out of running the proposed Safe Rest Village at the Sears Armory over safety concerns.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.