PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Bybee Lakes, a homeless shelter in a never-used jail in North Portland, is hanging on after county funding averted a near closure.

As of mid-December, the shelter was housing 165 people, including around 25 children.

The shelter is operated by Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers, a nonprofit initially started in Seaside by Alan Evans, who spent more than 25 years homeless.

Bybee Lakes opened in 2020 in the Wapato Jail after it was purchased from Multnomah County by Portland developer and philanthropist Jordan Schnitzer.

For nearly three years, Bybee Lakes didn’t receive any funding from Multnomah County, which is responsible for distributing funds to shelters and other homeless services.

Read more at PortlandTribune.com.

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners