PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Portland announced Thursday that the California-based non-profit Urban Alchemy will be the shelter operator for a Safe Rest Village in North Portland.

The Peninsula Crossing Safe Rest Village will be located at 6767 N Syracuse Street. The city says construction is nearly complete and they’ll be announcing the opening date soon.

This is the second site Urban Alchemy has been selected to run in Portland. The other is in Southeast Portland’s Clinton Triangle, where neighbors have expressed some apprehension.

Neighbors in North Portland are concerned as well. They say they’re worried about the site being low barrier.

“We’re a low-barrier facility, which means [that] having substance abuse challenges, that doesn’t exclude you from having an opportunity to have housing,” explained Kirkpatrick Tyler, Urban Alchemy’s chief of government and community affairs.

Neighbors tell KOIN they don’t feel like they’ve gotten enough communication about the safe Rest Village coming in.

“I want the city to be responsible — which they don’t have a good reputation at,” one neighbor said.

“We want accountability and responsibility,” the neighbor added. “The city said there would be security. How are they going to address that?”

Urban Alchemy explained once the site is open, they’ll be in charge of outreach, food, shelter and care coordination for those who stay there. In a press release Thursday, the city stated Urban Alchemy “brings experience from managing outdoor shelters, hiring those with lived experience and providing services to those moving from the streets to outdoor shelters as they work to transition from life unsheltered to housing or whatever is next in their paths.”

KOIN 6 News asked Tyler with Urban Alchemy what the group will do to make sure the location is secure — not just for the people in the site, but for surrounding neighbors.

“If we’re being honest, the folks that are being served are already a part of the community they’re in,” Tyler stated. “We have regular monitoring around the community, residents have a direct contact number.”

He said they also work with residents to build community agreements. Thursday’s press release echoes that, saying once operations are underway, “conversations with the neighbors and stakeholders will restart regarding the Good Neighbor Agreement for this village.”

Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan called the Rose City “lucky” to have Urban Alchemy in the mix.

“My team and I have seen firsthand how Urban Alchemy’s shelters work, how they provide services and support for those sheltered there, and how their approach fosters community and stability to those experiencing houselessness,” Ryan said. “The City of Portland is lucky to bring this type of experience to the mix of talented local service providers. We know there is often more than one solution to any challenge, and having a variety of service providers helps diversify the approaches we are offering to help those most in need.”

