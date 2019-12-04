Cascadia’s Street Outreach Team ramps up for winter

The winter months can be dangerous for those on the streets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As we head into winter, it becomes even more dangerous for the homeless living outside.

But, there is a team of people working on the street level to try and help those surviving in the elements. Cascadia‘s Street Outreach Team ramps up their work in the winter when folks living on the streets are battling the dangers of cold weather.

“Today our outreach will be focused on handing out coats,” said Kim James of the Street Outreach Team. “Making sure people are getting the message — figuring it out, shelter information, fire information, just like that.”

To help in this effort, please call 2.1.1. if you see someone in need of health and human services on the streets. You can donate winter gear and blankets to Cascadia’s Street Outreach office in Northeast Portland, or you can donate online.