PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Portland will begin to enforce a daytime camping ban, which had been passed earlier this year, in two weeks, officials announced on Monday.

The ban officially starts on Nov. 13.

The announcement came during a press conference with Mayor Ted Wheeler and interim Portland Police Bureau Chief Bob Day also announced an increase in foot patrols in the city’s downtown for the upcoming holiday shopping season.

The daytime camping ban ordinance was passed by the City Council on June 7 and would ban camping in public places from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A lawsuit was filed by the Oregon Law Center against the city in late September, claiming the ban was “unreasonable, cruel, incomprehensible.”

