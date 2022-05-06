PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan released a 3-page-long statement on Friday, in response to the 2300 SW Naito Stakeholder Group announcing it would be withdrawing its support for the Safe Rest Village that’s planned to go in near two schools in the area.

According to the group, officials have failed to implement low-barrier safety requirements like screening potential residents for felony crimes against a person, sex crimes and felony property crimes. Commissioner Ryan stated his team has worked hard for months to meet the list of requests from the group.

In his statement, Ryan called the group’s decision — and the manner in which they announced it — disappointing.

“As an openly gay man since the early ’80s and a 40-year long-term survivor of HIV, I am deeply

disappointed with such unnecessary fear,” he said. “The SW Naito site is the new location for the Queer Affinity Village (relocating from SE Water Ave), which prioritizes LGBTQIA+ Portlanders experiencing homelessness — some of the most marginalized and vulnerable people living on our streets.”

Ryan also refuted the claims that the Safe Rest Village Team has been unresponsive. He stated there have been at least a dozen meetings with Byrnes and Heiliger.

“My office is happy to provide additional public records related to our consistent communications with the 2300 SW Naito Stakeholder Group,” Ryan said.

Ryan also says the Naito group gave a list of requests months ago that his team has worked hard to meet. He addresses their concerns and “corrects misconceptions” in his full statement, which you can read in full below.