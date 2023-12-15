The report found that 653,100 people Americans were experiencing homelessness during the count

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon has the second-highest rate of unsheltered homeless people in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

On Friday, the national agency unveiled part one of its 2023 Annual Homeless Assessment Report, which shows point-in-time estimates for a single night in January of this year.

Across the country, the report found that 653,100 people — or approximately 20 residents out of every 10,000 – were experiencing homelessness. Officials said this was the highest recorded number since the department began its yearly Point-In-Time count in 2007.

Researchers estimated that the increase in overall homelessness is connected to the increase in Americans who became homeless for the first time this year.

HUD reported that the number of newly homeless people grew by 25% between fiscal years 2021 and 2022, while the number of people who left homelessness and found permanent housing grew by 8%.

“This rise in first-time homelessness is likely attributable to a combination of factors, including but not limited to, the recent changes in the rental housing market and the winding down of pandemic protections and programs focused on preventing evictions and housing loss,” the report said.

The analysis additionally showed the states with the highest and lowest rates of unsheltered homeless people. The states with the highest rates were California, Oregon, Hawaii, Arizona and Nevada.

In Oregon, the researchers estimated there were 20,142 people experiencing homelessness during the count — and 13,004 of them, or 64.6%, were unsheltered. This includes 3,900 people with families, making Oregon the leading state for families experiencing homelessness.

“Oregon’s urban areas, while reporting increased shelter capacity in 2023, had even more families in need of shelter because of the shortage of affordable housing,” HUD said in part.

It also ranked within the top five states with the biggest increase in experiences of homelessness since 2007, states with the biggest difference in homelessness since the start of the pandemic, and states with large changes in unaccompanied youth experiencing homelessness.

Still, Oregon had a small year-over-year increase in homelessness compared to other states. In 2022, the HUD report showed there were 17,959 homeless Oregonians during the PIT count — about 12% less than in 2023.

The states with the biggest year-over-year increases are New York, California, Florida, Colorado and Massachusetts. New York’s homeless population grew by 39.1%.