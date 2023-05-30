The Peninsula Crossing Safe Rest Village is located at 6767 N Syracuse Street and operated by California non-profit Urban Alchemy. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — The Peninsula Crossing Safe Rest Village has opened and quickly filled with 67 residents, Portland officials announced May 26.

All the residents, referred to as “villagers,” were living along the Peninsula Crossing trail. That bike and pedestrian trail has been a major tent encampment in the neighborhood.

The trail will be closed through June 16 “for Portland Parks & Recreation to determine and act on trail restoration needs,” the city said.

The site is the largest of Portland’s Safe Rest Villages, with 60 pods. Most pods are occupied by single adults, but a few will shelter couples.

Residents are typically expected to stay between six and nine months.

