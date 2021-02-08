Freezing temperatures prompt concern for Portland homeless

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With temperatures likely to dip later this week, community members in Portland are growing more and more concerned for those without a roof over their heads. They want to see more long-term solutions from the city and county.

“If you don’t want us to be in a tent, put us somewhere, give us the help that we need,” said Claude Cannon, who is homeless.”

To Alex Stone, the issue is a “humanitarian crisis.”

“You know it’s going to be freezing, I’m scared for the houseless population,” he said.

Stone is CEO of Echelon Protective Services and interacts with homeless Portlanders at his job. He said he wants to help solve the problem and see an open discussion started in Portland about more strategic solutions.

That starts with meeting people where they live, he said.

“There needs to be mobilized units, that go out and saturate areas for a week or two at a time, and make those relationships where they live and help them transition to detox or transition living from that place,” he said.

Stone also wants to see full-time addiction recovery housing.

But some say the city has already laid some of the necessary groundwork for aiding the “too many Portlanders living outside.”

“We passed a moratorium on evictions, opened outdoor emergency shelters, and created 365 new, physically distant winter shelter beds,” said Tim Becker, a spokesperson for Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. “We directed $16.5 million in federal CARES Act funds to homeless services. And, we placed 100 portable toilets throughout our community to ensure vulnerable people could access this most basic and essential service.”

In addition to new shelters and more shelter beds, Becker said the city recently purchased six motels for older adults and other homeless people who are high-risk of contracting COVID-19. Heated pods have also been installed in outdoor managed camps.

But Cannon said people like him still aren’t getting help, adding that shelters don’t feel safe due to the pandemic.

“Who wants to be in a shelter when there’s all this COVID going around,” he said.