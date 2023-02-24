PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – When Multnomah County announced a new warming shelter location at the Lloyd Center Friday afternoon, Friendly House became one of seven severe weather shelters opened for those in need of a place to sleep overnight.

The addition of the Friendly House warming shelter, located off 26th Avenue, comes after the county says shelters reached 96 percent capacity last night, serving nearly 600 people.

Richard, one of the shelter’s 35 residents, said the warm, food stocked, pet friendly, clean and drug free place has been a safe haven for him and others like him who have been navigating life on the streets amid the historic winter storm.

“Me and my friend, we go out recycling, and today, it was like 33 at noon,” he said. “So, once you’re in the sun, you’re good, but when you go in the shade, you can feel the cold. So yes, this place is a savior.”

But helping people get connected to the resources they need has required all hands-on deck for the county and its many partners since the storm began.

Drew Grabham, the director of street outreach for Central City Concern, said when he heard there was a need Friday morning, he was happy to help out by hand-delivering hot meals to three separate shelters out of his own van.

“We need more volunteers to come to the shelters to help out with what’s going on,” Grabham said. “Go on to your neighbors and check to make sure they are okay. My team has been seeing a lot more like frostbite and other things, like pretty concerning things, and trying to help people access medical care because it’s pretty dangerous out here”

With winter weather possibly extending into the weekend, Multnomah County says they are still in critical need of shelter volunteers so they can continue to help meet the varying needs of the community.

But for residents like Richard, he said it’s the people who help really make a difference.

“If you’re on the street, or having a hard time dealing with a cold, or a senior citizen, or even a handicap; this place, I would say come inside and get warm,” Richard said. “And get warm in your heart too from the people that have put this together.”