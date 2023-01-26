Kotek's office says the package aims to provide immediate relief to a minimum of 1,200 unsheltered people and prevent nearly 9,000 households from becoming homeless.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek laid out her plans to invest $130 million this year in an effort to reduce homelessness on Thursday.

The request was paired with declaring a homeless state of emergency on Jan. 10, Kotek’s first day in office. There are an estimated 18,000 Oregonians experiencing houselessness.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Kotek’s office says the package aims to provide immediate relief to a minimum of 1,200 unsheltered people and prevent nearly 9,000 households from becoming houseless, as well as expanding Oregon’s shelter capacity by 600 beds.

“I am urging the legislature to take up this investment package as quickly as possible. Unsheltered Oregonians need relief now, and our local communities need the support to provide that relief. This is only the first step. Together, we can act with the urgency people across our state are demanding. Bold ideas, concrete solutions, disciplined follow through. That’s how we can deliver results, this year, and in the years to follow,” Kotek said.

Kotek says the package will invest in statewide strategies and focused investments that look to reduce homelessness in emergency areas.

She also says that she has had preliminary conversations with legislative leaders and “looks forward to working with them to finalize the package.”