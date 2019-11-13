Homeless shelters ask for help as winter weather nears

Please call 2.1.1. if you see someone need of health and human services on the streets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With winter-like weather approaching, the Joint Office of Homeless Services and a group of community partners are calling for winter gear and shelter volunteers.

“Twelve years ago, I remember when I responded to someone who had literally frozen to death and that image is something that still haunts me today,” said Tremaine Clayton of Portland Fire and Rescue.

First responders along with city, county and community leaders are raising a call for help. This winter, Portland and Multnomah County partners are promising to provide ” no-turn-away” shelters with transportation.

They’re also opening additional emergency shelter space to house hundreds more homeless. But, with more than 4,000 people sleeping outside across the county on any given night — they can’t do it alone.

“We need your help to be our eyes and our ears, so please donate and please look out for your neighbors,” said Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury.

You can donate winter gear, blankets — anything to keep people warm. You can also donate your time, helping run severe weather shelters during the worst nights of the winter.

“So we have even more possibilities to care for, serve and even save the lives of our neighbors experiencing houselessness this Winter,” said Andy Goebel, a pastor at Portsmouth Union Church and partner with Do Good Multnomah.

If you see someone who is in dire need of health and human services on the streets, call 2.1.1.