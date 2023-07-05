PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is about to ban camping on public property on city streets and sidewalks during the daytime, but don’t expect to see thousands of tents disappear, as it could be months or even longer before there’s a change.

The camping ban starting Friday is supposed to be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Campers are not allowed to keep their tents and other items on the sidewalks in the daytime.

When Portland City Council passed the ordinance last month, Mayor Wheeler said the ban would not be immediately enforced. Instead, outreach workers will continue informing campers about the ban.

At some unknown point, police may give out citations. With a third ticket, campers could end up with 30 days in jail or a $100 fine. Camping overnight in city parks, along riverbanks, near busy streets or schools will also be prohibited.

“I don’t think anybody expects that fines are going to be effective. I don’t think anybody really has the stomach to imprison people because they are houseless,” said Scott Kerman, the executive director for Blanchet House.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Wheeler’s office to ask about enforcement but did not receive a reply.

Portland Police Bureau responded by saying that it would be a “summer of education, focused enforcement,” in the coming months.