PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A new project Portland’s mayor calls a “temporary alternative shelter site” is just a few weeks from starting. For many, these final weeks are their last chance to set their expectations before doors open.

The group Urban Alchemy met with people in the community Thursday night to lay out what they expect to see from the site.

Neighbor Jerry Andrus has seen the city’s first alternative shelter site take shape over the past few months in the Clinton Triangle near Southeast Powell Street and 13th Avenue.

“I live about two and a half blocks from the Urban Alchemy site,” Andrus said. “I’m very relieved that it’s action. It’s the city taking action. I’m looking forward to seeing the process, being involved as a good neighbor.”

The southeast site will gradually bring in residents over the following weeks. Its resources are a combination of agency’s efforts, including the City of Portland and Multnomah County.

County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson said they have already ramped up spending this fiscal year on programs designed to get people into housing – including the recent Housing Multnomah Now initiative, which focused on outreach near the Steel Bridge.

Vega Pederson said that so far this July, they have gotten some folks into housing with others on waitlists. Many are receiving case management that they didn’t have before.

“I think it’s equally important that we’re getting money out into the community in ways that have an impact on getting people into more stable situations,” Vega Pederson said.

Andrus has noticed changes with the local government’s implementing time/place/manner ordinances, which included daytime camping bans. He said he hopes solutions like the shelter sites will have a positive impact.

“I’ve been watching a lot of clean up and wondering where people are going. I hope this is a great place for people to come to,” Andrus said.

An exact opening date for the Clinton Triangle site has not been announced. However, it is expected to open by the end of the month. A second site is in the works, but the location has yet to be revealed.

