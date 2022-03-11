PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, recently banned camping on the sides of certain roadways, and officials are exploring other aggressive options to combat homelessness.

An increasing number of liberal cities like Portland, Seattle and New York are cracking down on encampments after years of tolerating growing numbers of people living in tents.

Officials justify the moves by citing recent violent homeless outbursts, littered encampments labeled as health concerns, and increasing homeless deaths. But advocates for people experiencing homelessness have denounced the maneuvers.

FILE – Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay St. in downtown Portland, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020.

FILE – A person cycles past tents used by people experiencing homelessness set up along a pathway in Portland, Ore., on Sept. 19, 2017.

FILE – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler poses for a photo, Aug. 5, 2019, in Portland, Ore. In early 2022, Wheeler used emergency powers to ban camping on the sides of certain roadways in the city.

FILE – In this aerial photo taken with a drone, tents housing people experiencing homelessness are set up on a vacant parking lot in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 8, 2020.

A person at left walks toward the entrance of a tent used by people experiencing homelessness, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in downtown Seattle across the street from City Hall.

A package delivery person walks near tents set up on a sidewalk in a retail area of downtown Seattle, Friday, March 11, 2022, near where the removal of several tents at an encampment in Westlake Park by city workers was taking place.

An official notice of the clearing of an encampment of tents used by people experiencing homelessness is posted Friday, March 11, 2022, in Westlake Park in downtown Seattle.

Workers walk past a person sleeping under a blanket as they begin to remove tents used by people experiencing homelessness, Friday, March 11, 2022, during the clearing of an encampment in Westlake Park in downtown Seattle.

Workers carry a tent used by people experiencing homelessness to a garbage truck, Friday, March 11, 2022, during the clearing and removal of several tents at an encampment in Westlake Park in downtown Seattle.

Mark Bannister plays with his dog, Amelia, where he lives in a camp for people experiencing homelessness along the American River Parkway in Sacramento, Calif., on Feb. 24, 2022. Bannister said many people lacking housing do not want to go to shelters in Sacramento because pets are not allowed.

FILE – Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, center-right, walks with Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III, center-left, before a news conference on Feb. 28, 2022, in Washington. In the summer of 2021, Bowser launched a pilot program to permanently clear several homeless encampments.

FILE – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, center, talks to supporters at an election night rally, Nov. 2, 2021, in Seattle as his wife, Joanne Harrell, right, looks on. Harrell ran on a platform that called for action on encampments and the city has focused on certain highly visible tent cities in his first few months in office. Across from City Hall, two blocks worth of tents and belongings were removed Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

FILE – New York Mayor Eric Adams rides the subway to City Hall on his first day in office in New York, Jan. 1, 2022. In New York, Adams is making a push to try to remove people experiencing homelessness from the city's sprawling subway system with a plan to start barring people from sleeping on trains or riding the same lines all night.

FILE – A man sleeps in a subway car in New York on Feb. 21, 2022.

FILE – Los Angeles City Councilman and candidate for Mayor Joe Buscaino speaks during a news conferee as advocates for people experiencing homelessness hold signs behind him Aug. 16, 2021, in Los Angeles. Buscaino proposes a ballot measure that would prohibit people from sleeping outdoors in public spaces if they have turned down offers of shelter.

Sean Barry covers his tent with a plastic tarp to help shield him from cold temperatures as prepares for the night in downtown Sacramento, Calif., on Feb. 24, 2022.

Tents and other shelters used by people experiencing homelessness stand along the American River Parkway in Sacramento, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022.

A person walks past a tent used by people experiencing homelessness with a sign on it that reads "services not sweeps," Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in downtown Seattle, across the street from City Hall.

They say the homeless crisis is being treated as a blight or a chance for cheap political gains.